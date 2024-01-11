Video Ad Feedback
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'That's leadership': Iowa voters react to Trump's comment on being a dictator
01:16
Reporter describes 'contentious' exchange between Trump and judge
01:28
'It's just sad': Ex-federal prosecutor reacts to Trump's remarks
01:33
Jill Biden makes rare public comments on Hunter Biden
00:46
Haberman says this Trump town hall moment shows his change in strategy
01:40
CNN asks Mike Johnson if he's worried about Republicans removing him as speaker
00:54
DeSantis reacts to Christie's hot mic comments
01:57
'I think I hit a nerve': See Haley spar with DeSantis
01:31
Iowa voters weigh in on how Haley and DeSantis did in debate
02:57
'His way is not my way': Haley answers question about Trump's character
01:35
Hear how some Iowa evangelical voters feel about Trump
03:22
Chris Christie caught on hot mic discussing Haley and DeSantis
01:25
Hear why Chris Christie is suspending his 2024 campaign
01:30
Hear GOP congressman's response when asked about Speaker Johnson's potential ousting
02:57
Rep. Mace verbally attacks Hunter Biden during House hearing
01:21
