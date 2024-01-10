rep chip roy intv vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear GOP congressman's response when asked about Speaker Johnson's potential ousting
The Lead
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) talks with CNN's Pamela Brown about some House conservatives opposing Speaker Mike Johnson's spending deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a potential government shutdown, and the idea of ousting Johnson.
02:57 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
rep chip roy intv vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear GOP congressman's response when asked about Speaker Johnson's potential ousting
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
christie vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie caught on hot mic discussing Haley and DeSantis
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
christie vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Chris Christie is suspending his 2024 campaign
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep Mace
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Mace verbally attacks Hunter Biden during House hearing
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
1 hunter storm out vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hunter Biden storms out of House hearing
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MTG MANU RAJU VPX
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why MTG is comparing Speaker Johnson to Nancy Pelosi
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File)
Video Ad Feedback
Judge asks if a president can order Seal Team 6 to assasinate a rival. Hear Trump's lawyers respond
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke on a range of topics to an audience of conservative evangelical Christians. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor during his presidential immunity hearing
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks onstage at a campaign rally before giving remarks on January 05, 2024 in Mason City, Iowa.
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's popularity grows after charges - and not just among the GOP
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail anderson KTH trump immunity hearing
Video Ad Feedback
Anderson Cooper breaks down significance of Trump's choice to be in court
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CONWAY
Video Ad Feedback
Conway predicts outcome in Trump's immunity claim
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 19: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'I didn't punch Jason': Boebert responds after restaurant incident with ex-husband
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michelle obama podcast 010824 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Michelle Obama says she's 'terrified' about potential outcome of election
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. The Republican Party of Florida suspended Ziegler and demanded his resignation during an emergency meeting Sunday, Dec. 17, adding to calls by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other top officials for him to step down as police investigate a rape accusation against him. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Video Ad Feedback
Florida GOP vote to remove chairman amid scandal 'wasn't even close'
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN