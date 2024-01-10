Video Ad Feedback
Trump's legal team tried to use this reason to postpone closing arguments
Documents obtained by CNN show that Trump and his legal team weren't willing to agree on terms set by a judge in regards to the former president being able to speak during closing arguments in his New York civil fraud trial and attempted to use the death of Melania Trump's mom to postpone the closing arguments. CNN's Katelyn Polantz reports.
03:04 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Rep. Mace verbally attacks Hunter Biden during House hearing
Hunter Biden storms out of House hearing
Hear why MTG is comparing Speaker Johnson to Nancy Pelosi
Judge asks if a president can order Seal Team 6 to assasinate a rival. Hear Trump's lawyers respond
CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor during his presidential immunity hearing
Trump's popularity grows after charges - and not just among the GOP
Anderson Cooper breaks down significance of Trump's choice to be in court
Conway predicts outcome in Trump's immunity claim
'I didn't punch Jason': Boebert responds after restaurant incident with ex-husband
Hear why Michelle Obama says she's 'terrified' about potential outcome of election
Florida GOP vote to remove chairman amid scandal 'wasn't even close'
See moment protesters interrupt Biden and how he responded
'What allegations are you talking about?': CNN anchor challenges Missouri official on threat to remove Biden from ballot
