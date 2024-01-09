Video Ad Feedback
Judge asks if a president can order SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a rival. Hear Trump's lawyers respond
Former President Donald Trump is in Washington, DC, for a US Circuit Court of Appeals hearing after a lower-court ruling rejected his claims of immunity in special counsel Jack Smith's 2020 election subversion case. Trump is seeking to have the federal charges against him dismissed.
01:47 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Judge asks if a president can order SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a rival. Hear Trump's lawyers respond
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor during his presidential immunity hearing
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's popularity grows after charges - and not just among the GOP
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Anderson Cooper breaks down significance of Trump's choice to be in court
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conway predicts outcome in Trump's immunity claim
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I didn't punch Jason': Boebert responds after restaurant incident with ex-husband
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Michelle Obama says she's 'terrified' about potential outcome of election
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Florida GOP vote to remove chairman amid scandal 'wasn't even close'
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment protesters interrupt Biden and how he responded
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What allegations are you talking about?': CNN anchor challenges Missouri official on threat to remove Biden from ballot
06:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Top Republican parrots Trump calling jailed January 6 rioters 'hostages'
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What has to happen next to avoid a government shutdown
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Trump mocking McCain's physical disability while on campaign trail
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mike Pence reacts to new polling about GOP views of Jan. 6
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN