Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor during his presidential immunity hearing
CNN's Evan Perez discusses what he noticed about former President Trump's demeanor during an appeals hearing. Trump's attorneys argued that US presidents should be immune from prosecution for official acts if they are not impeached and convicted by Congress.
02:25 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor during his presidential immunity hearing
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge asks if a president can order Seal Team 6 to assasinate a rival. Hear Trump's lawyers respond
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's popularity grows after charges - and not just among the GOP
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Anderson Cooper breaks down significance of Trump's choice to be in court
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conway predicts outcome in Trump's immunity claim
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I didn't punch Jason': Boebert responds after restaurant incident with ex-husband
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Michelle Obama says she's 'terrified' about potential outcome of election
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Florida GOP vote to remove chairman amid scandal 'wasn't even close'
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment protesters interrupt Biden and how he responded
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What allegations are you talking about?': CNN anchor challenges Missouri official on threat to remove Biden from ballot
06:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Top Republican parrots Trump calling jailed January 6 rioters 'hostages'
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What has to happen next to avoid a government shutdown
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Trump mocking McCain's physical disability while on campaign trail
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mike Pence reacts to new polling about GOP views of Jan. 6
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN