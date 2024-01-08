Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Michelle Obama says she's 'terrified' about potential outcome of election
Former first lady Michelle Obama said she's "terrified" about the potential outcome of the 2024 election in a podcast interview. CNN senior political analyst Gloria Borger joins Wolf Blitzer to discuss.
