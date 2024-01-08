Video Ad Feedback
'I didn't punch Jayson': Boebert responds after restaurant incident with ex-husband
Police in Colorado are investigating an incident involving US Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson while they were at a restaurant, a police department official told CNN. CNN's Lucy Kafanov reports.
02:46 - Source: CNN
