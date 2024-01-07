Video Ad Feedback
Why new poll about the 2020 election made Enten do a double-take
CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten breaks down new polling that shows a majority of Republican voters believe Trump's debunked election lie and a plurality believe FBI operatives were behind the riots at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Why new poll about the 2020 election made Enten do a double-take
01:35
Source: CNN
Pollster: Despite big Trump lead, Iowa still up for grabs
06:32
Source: CNN
Convicted Jan. 6 participant: Trump is a 'dangerous' cult leader
01:07
Source: CNN
Trump fires back at Biden in Iowa speech
04:32
Source: CNN
Legal analyst predicts how Supreme Court will approach Trump's Colorado ballot ban appeal
01:20
Source: CNN
DeSantis suggests Biden could be removed from Florida ballot
01:13
Source: CNN
'Trump did nothing': Biden reflects on January 6 insurrection
02:01
Source: CNN
Analyst shares when Supreme Court will likely hear Trump appeal
01:17
Source: CNN
'Terrible': GOP strategist reacts to Trump attorney's remark on Fox News
01:04
Source: CNN
'Painful': Van Jones on Nikki Haley's attempt to clean up Civil War comments
02:02
Source: CNN
DeSantis was asked what aspect of Biden's leadership he'd hope to emulate. Hear his response
02:16
Source: CNN
Voter presses DeSantis about immigration. Hear his response
01:12
Source: CNN
Chris Christie releases new ad admitting to mistake in 2016
01:25
Source: CNN
Watch: Trump blasts opponent Nikki Haley in new campaign ad
01:26
Source: CNN