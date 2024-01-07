Mike Pence SOTU 1.7
Video Ad Feedback
Mike Pence reacts to new polling about GOP views of Jan. 6
CNN's Jake Tapper talks to Former Vice President Mike Pence on State of the Union about the recent poll that 34% of Republicans think the FBI was behind the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
03:11 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Mike Pence SOTU 1.7
Video Ad Feedback
Mike Pence reacts to new polling about GOP views of Jan. 6
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Video Ad Feedback
Acosta discusses 'bizarre' video Trump shared on social media
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump enten split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Enten: New poll of Republican voters made me do a double-take
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill October 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken both testified at the hearing on budget requests, which includes aid money for Israel and Ukraine.
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general reacts to the controversy over Lloyd Austin's hospitalization
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR J. Ann Selzer Trump split
Video Ad Feedback
Pollster: Despite big Trump lead, Iowa still up for grabs
06:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pam hemphill
Video Ad Feedback
Convicted Jan. 6 participant: Trump is a 'dangerous' cult leader
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump Iowa
Video Ad Feedback
Trump fires back at Biden in Iowa speech
04:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump scotus split 010524 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst predicts how Supreme Court will approach Trump's Colorado ballot ban appeal
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
desantis vpx biden campaign
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis suggests Biden could be removed from Florida ballot
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden speech vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump did nothing': Biden reflects on January 6 insurrection
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WATERLOO, IOWA - DECEMBER 19: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign event on December 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race, when they go to caucus on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst shares when Supreme Court will likely hear Trump appeal
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba talks to the media outside the New York State Supreme Court on December 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Terrible': GOP strategist reacts to Trump attorney's remark on Fox News
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Van Jones
Video Ad Feedback
'Painful': Van Jones on Nikki Haley's attempt to clean up Civil War comments
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
desantis town hall biden q vpx
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis was asked what aspect of Biden's leadership he'd hope to emulate. Hear his response
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joseph desantis split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Voter presses DeSantis about immigration. Hear his response