Video Ad Feedback
Retired general reacts to the controversy over Lloyd Austin's hospitalization
Retired Lt. General Mark Hertling discusses the news that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on New Year's Day due to complications with an elective surgery and the Pentagon didn't notify the White House until 4 days later.
01:29 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general reacts to the controversy over Lloyd Austin's hospitalization
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pollster: Despite big Trump lead, Iowa still up for grabs
06:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Convicted Jan. 6 participant: Trump is a 'dangerous' cult leader
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump fires back at Biden in Iowa speech
04:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst predicts how Supreme Court will approach Trump's Colorado ballot ban appeal
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis suggests Biden could be removed from Florida ballot
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump did nothing': Biden reflects on January 6 insurrection
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst shares when Supreme Court will likely hear Trump appeal
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Terrible': GOP strategist reacts to Trump attorney's remark on Fox News
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Painful': Van Jones on Nikki Haley's attempt to clean up Civil War comments
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis was asked what aspect of Biden's leadership he'd hope to emulate. Hear his response
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Voter presses DeSantis about immigration. Hear his response
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie releases new ad admitting to mistake in 2016
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Trump blasts opponent Nikki Haley in new campaign ad
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN