pam hemphill
Video Ad Feedback
Convicted Jan. 6 participant: Trump is a 'dangerous' cult leader
Pam Hemphill, a convicted January 6th participant who served two months in federal prison, gives her reaction to former President Donald Trump firing back at President Joe Biden's campaign speech.
01:07 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
pam hemphill
Video Ad Feedback
Convicted Jan. 6 participant: Trump is a 'dangerous' cult leader
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump Iowa
Video Ad Feedback
Trump fires back at Biden in Iowa speech
04:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump scotus split 010524 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst predicts how Supreme Court will approach Trump's Colorado ballot ban appeal
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
desantis vpx biden campaign
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis suggests Biden could be removed from Florida ballot
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden speech vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump did nothing': Biden reflects on January 6 insurrection
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WATERLOO, IOWA - DECEMBER 19: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign event on December 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race, when they go to caucus on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst shares when Supreme Court will likely hear Trump appeal
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba talks to the media outside the New York State Supreme Court on December 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Terrible': GOP strategist reacts to Trump attorney's remark on Fox News
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Van Jones
Video Ad Feedback
'Painful': Van Jones on Nikki Haley's attempt to clean up Civil War comments
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
desantis town hall biden q vpx
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis was asked what aspect of Biden's leadership he'd hope to emulate. Hear his response
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joseph desantis split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Voter presses DeSantis about immigration. Hear his response
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chris christie campaign ad
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie releases new ad admitting to mistake in 2016
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley.
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Trump blasts opponent Nikki Haley in new campaign ad
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
Video Ad Feedback
This caveat let Trump get back on Colorado ballot... for now
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Desantis Garcia split
Video Ad Feedback
Voter calls out DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIKE JOHNSON