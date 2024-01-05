Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley dissed the Iowa caucus. Then she was asked about it ... in Iowa
In a CNN town hall, GOP presidential hopeful and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley responds to criticism about her comment on the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Nikki Haley dissed the Iowa caucus. Then she was asked about it ... in Iowa
DeSantis was asked what aspect of Biden's leadership he'd hope to emulate. Hear his response
Voter presses DeSantis about immigration. Hear his response
Watch: Trump blasts opponent Nikki Haley in new campaign ad
This caveat let Trump get back on Colorado ballot... for now
Voter calls out DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump
'This is a catastrophe down here': Johnson criticizes Biden for border crisis
Ex-Trump lawyer on why he thinks Colorado ballot appeal was delayed
Alejandro Mayorkas reacts to planned impeachment proceedings against him
Griffin says Trump didn't earn GOP lead, other candidates gave it to him
Enten says these are the states where Trump needs to stay on the ballot
Christie weighs in on new allegations in Bob Menendez corruption scheme
Hear what Steve Bannon said about Nikki Haley as Trump's possible VP
'Tipping-point state': Analyst says one state will be critical for Dems in 2024
'I cannot sign this': GOP governor on why he vetoed bill banning gender-affirming care
