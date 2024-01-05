Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst predicts how Supreme Court will approach Trump's Colorado ballot ban appeal
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig analyzes how he thinks the US Supreme Court will address Trump's Colorado ballot ban appeal.
01:20 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst predicts how Supreme Court will approach Trump's Colorado ballot ban appeal
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis suggests Biden could be removed from Florida ballot
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump did nothing': Biden reflects on January 6 insurrection
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst shares when Supreme Court will likely hear Trump appeal
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Terrible': GOP strategist reacts to Trump attorney's remark on Fox News
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Painful': Van Jones on Nikki Haley's attempt to clean up Civil War comments
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis was asked what aspect of Biden's leadership he'd hope to emulate. Hear his response
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Voter presses DeSantis about immigration. Hear his response
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie releases new ad admitting to mistake in 2016
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Trump blasts opponent Nikki Haley in new campaign ad
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This caveat let Trump get back on Colorado ballot... for now
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Voter calls out DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is a catastrophe down here': Johnson criticizes Biden for border crisis
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump lawyer on why he thinks Colorado ballot appeal was delayed
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN