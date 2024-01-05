biden speech vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump did nothing': Biden reflects on January 6 insurrection
President Joe Biden called out Trump for refusing to condemn political violence as he opened his 2024 campaign push with a speech in Pennsylvania.
02:01 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
biden speech vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump did nothing': Biden reflects on January 6 insurrection
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba talks to the media outside the New York State Supreme Court on December 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Terrible': GOP strategist reacts to Trump attorney's remark on Fox News
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Van Jones
Video Ad Feedback
'Painful': Van Jones on Nikki Haley's attempt to clean up Civil War comments
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
desantis town hall biden q vpx
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis was asked what aspect of Biden's leadership he'd hope to emulate. Hear his response
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joseph desantis split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Voter presses DeSantis about immigration. Hear his response
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chris christie campaign ad
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie releases new ad admitting to mistake in 2016
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley.
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Trump blasts opponent Nikki Haley in new campaign ad
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
Video Ad Feedback
This caveat let Trump get back on Colorado ballot... for now
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Desantis Garcia split
Video Ad Feedback
Voter calls out DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIKE JOHNSON
Video Ad Feedback
'This is a catastrophe down here': Johnson criticizes Biden for border crisis
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign event on December 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa.
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump lawyer on why he thinks Colorado ballot appeal was delayed
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alejandro mayorkas
Video Ad Feedback
Alejandro Mayorkas reacts to planned impeachment proceedings against him
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
christie haley desantis triad
Video Ad Feedback
Griffin says Trump didn't earn GOP lead, other candidates gave it to him
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
harry enten 01022023
Video Ad Feedback
Enten says these are the states where Trump needs to stay on the ballot
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
christie menendez split
Video Ad Feedback
Christie weighs in on new allegations in Bob Menendez corruption scheme</