Video Ad Feedback
This caveat let Trump get back on Colorado ballot ... for now
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold explains the caveat that the Colorado Supreme Court put into place that allows former President Trump's name to be put back on the ballot for now.
01:42 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
This caveat let Trump get back on Colorado ballot ... for now
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Voter calls out DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is a catastrophe down here': Johnson criticizes Biden for border crisis
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump lawyer on why he thinks Colorado ballot appeal was delayed
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alejandro Mayorkas reacts to planned impeachment proceedings against him
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Griffin says Trump didn't earn GOP lead, other candidates gave it to him
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Enten says these are the states where Trump needs to stay on the ballot
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie weighs in on new allegations in Bob Menendez corruption scheme
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Steve Bannon said about Nikki Haley as Trump's possible VP
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Tipping-point state': Analyst says one state will be critical for Dems in 2024
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I cannot sign this': GOP governor on why he vetoed bill banning gender-affirming care
01:06
Now playing- Source: WBNS
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump concerned Supreme Court may rule against him
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Incomprehensible word salad': DeSantis on Haley's slavery gaffe
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New court filing: Smith challenges Trump's immunity claim
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Maine official who removed Trump from ballot responds to fierce criticism
02:54