Video Ad Feedback
'This is a catastrophe down here': Johnson criticizes Biden for border crisis
House Speaker Mike Johnson described the situation at the US border with Mexico as a "catastrophe," saying in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper that President Joe Biden's administration isn't doing its job.
02:41 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'This is a catastrophe down here': Johnson criticizes Biden for border crisis
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump lawyer on why he thinks Colorado ballot appeal was delayed
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alejandro Mayorkas reacts to planned impeachment proceedings against him
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Griffin says Trump didn't earn GOP lead, other candidates gave it to him
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Enten says these are the states where Trump needs to stay on the ballot
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie weighs in on new allegations in Bob Menendez corruption scheme
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Steve Bannon said about Nikki Haley as Trump's possible VP
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Tipping-point state': Analyst says one state will be critical for Dems in 2024
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I cannot sign this': GOP governor on why he vetoed bill banning gender-affirming care
01:06
Now playing- Source: WBNS
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump concerned Supreme Court may rule against him
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Incomprehensible word salad': DeSantis on Haley's slavery gaffe
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New court filing: Smith challenges Trump's immunity claim
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Maine official who removed Trump from ballot responds to fierce criticism
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Slippery, slick Nikki': Chris Christie responds to Haley's dig
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN