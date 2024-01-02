Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Steve Bannon said about Nikki Haley as Trump's possible VP
Donald Trump Jr. and Steve Bannon dismissed the idea of Nikki Haley as a possible 2024 vice presidential candidate for Donald Trump. Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny weighs in.
01:28 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Steve Bannon said about Nikki Haley as Trump's possible VP
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Tipping-point state': Analyst says one state will be critical for Dems in 2024
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I cannot sign this': GOP governor on why he vetoed bill banning gender-affirming care
01:06
Now playing- Source: WBNS
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump concerned Supreme Court may rule against him
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Incomprehensible word salad': DeSantis on Haley's slavery gaffe
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New court filing: Smith challenges Trump's immunity claim
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Maine official who removed Trump from ballot responds to fierce criticism
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Slippery, slick Nikki': Chris Christie responds to Haley's dig
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman reveals how Trump is reacting to Maine decision
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's campaign reacts to Maine decision. Hear what they said
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear audio of pro-Trump attorney describing fake electors plan
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley speaks out after controversial Civil War remarks
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A problem for Trump': Voters from Biden and Trump's generation shows concern over mental competency
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Nikki Haley's response to question about cause of Civil War
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN