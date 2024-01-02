Video Ad Feedback
Reporter explains what Trump's team is basing appeal on
Former President Donald Trump has asked a Maine court to overturn Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' decision to remove him from the 2024 primary ballot there because of his role in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol insurrection. CNN senior justice correspondent Evan Perez reports.
01:07 - Source: CNN
