Video Ad Feedback
'Incomprehensible word salad': DeSantis on Haley's slavery gaffe
GOP presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie took the opportunity to weigh in on Nikki Haley's recent comments after a voter in New Hampshire called her out for not mentioning slavery as a cause of the Civil War.
03:14 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Incomprehensible word salad': DeSantis on Haley's slavery gaffe
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I cannot sign this': GOP governor on why he vetoed bill banning gender-affirming care
01:06
Now playing- Source: WBNS
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump concerned Supreme Court may rule against him
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Maine official who removed Trump from ballot responds to fierce criticism
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Slippery, slick Nikki': Chris Christie responds to Haley's dig
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman reveals how Trump is reacting to Maine decision
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's campaign reacts to Maine decision. Hear what they said
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear audio of pro-Trump attorney describing fake electors plan
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley speaks out after controversial Civil War remarks
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A problem for Trump': Voters from Biden and Trump's generation shows concern over mental competency
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Nikki Haley's response to question about cause of Civil War
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why a fake Trump elector said he regrets his involvement in scheme
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New Christie ad hits back at calls for him to drop out of presidential race
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Revenge ... dictatorship': Trump shares paper's word cloud describing potential second term
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN