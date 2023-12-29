Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump concerned Supreme Court may rule against him
New York Times reporter and CNN senior political analyst Maggie Haberman discusses what former President Donald Trump is feeling behind closed doors about the ballot removal rulings in Maine and Colorado.
01:21 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump concerned Supreme Court may rule against him
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Maine official who removed Trump from ballot responds to fierce criticism
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Slippery, slick Nikki': Chris Christie responds to Haley's dig
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman reveals how Trump is reacting to Maine decision
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's campaign reacts to Maine decision. Hear what they said
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear audio of pro-Trump attorney describing fake electors plan
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley speaks out after controversial Civil War remarks
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A problem for Trump': Voters from Biden and Trump's generation shows concern over mental competency
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Nikki Haley's response to question about cause of Civil War
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why a fake Trump elector said he regrets his involvement in scheme
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New Christie ad hits back at calls for him to drop out of presidential race
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Revenge ... dictatorship': Trump shares paper's word cloud describing potential second term
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump shares Christmas message insulting politicians
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper to Gore: What will 2024 look like?
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why presidential immunity matters to Trump
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN