james renner michigan fake trump elector
See what fake Trump elector said after learning of scheme to overturn election
Erin Burnett Out Front
In an interview obtained by the New York Times, fake Trump elector James Renner told prosecutors in Michigan that he was "upset" when he realized he had participated in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Former Chief Assistant District Attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo discusses the potential impact of the interview.
