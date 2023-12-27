truth social trump word cloud vpx
'Revenge ... dictatorship': Trump shares paper's word cloud describing potential second term
Former President Donald Trump shared a word cloud posted by the Daily Mail that featured "revenge" and "dictatorship" as some of the most common words people surveyed chose to describe what a potential second Trump term would be about.
