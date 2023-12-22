Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst has theory why Supreme Court rejected Jack Smith's request
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig analyzes why the Supreme Court likely rejected a request by special counsel Jack Smith to fast-track arguments on whether Donald Trump has any immunity from federal prosecution for alleged crimes he committed while in office.
