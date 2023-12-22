Video Ad Feedback
Detroit News reporter describes phone call of Trump pressuring 2 canvassers not to certify 2020 election
The Detroit News reviewed an audio recording of a 2020 phone call in which former President Donald Trump allegedly pressured two GOP canvassers not to certify the 2020 election. CNN's Erin Burnett speaks with Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger about his reporting. CNN has not heard the recording and is currently attempting to reach Monica Palmer for comment.
