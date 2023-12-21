Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani departs the U.S. District Courthouse after he was ordered to pay $148 million in his defamation case in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2023. REUTERS/Bonnie Cash
Why ex-Giuliani aide is not surprised he filed for bankruptcy
After a jury ordered him to pay nearly $150 million to two former Georgia election workers for defamation, Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in federal court in New York. Harvard Law School Bankruptcy Professor Jared Elias and former 1993 Giuliani mayoral campaign spokesman Ken Fryman discuss.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Why ex-Giuliani aide is not surprised he filed for bankruptcy
Avlon Honig Trump CO debate split vpx
Avlon and Honig debate merit of Colorado ruling against Trump
Krista Kafer
'I voted for him': Woman explains why she helped bring Trump case forward
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
CNN reporter says Trump doesn't need Colorado to win in 2024. Here's why
christie trump split
Hear Christie's reaction to Colorado Supreme Court's Trump ruling
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends the Thanksgiving Family Forum at the downtown Marriott on November 17, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. The Christian faith based forum hosts three Republican Presidential candidates, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Former US Ambassador Nikki Haley to speak on political issues.
DeSantis' ties to Florida's medical marijuana industry
trump rally ty cobb split
'Vindication': Ex-Trump WH lawyer on how Trump will react to Colorado ruling
kinzinger
Kinzinger shares how many calls he's gotten from Biden campaign
Trump McConnell split vpx
McConnell invokes wife's name in response to Trump's recent controversial remarks
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives to address the Pray Vote Stand Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on September 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. The summit featured multiple 2024 Republican Presidential candidates making their case to the conservative audience members. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
CNN legal analyst breaks down Colorado Supreme Court Trump ruling
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Commit to Caucus rally, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
'Very tenacious': Inside Trump's strategy to win in Iowa
Ken Block Trump voter fraud claims
Expert hired by Trump's team to investigate fraud reveals findings
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions as he leaves his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. A car plowed into a parked SUV that was part of Biden's motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
1990 report: Ivana Trump told her lawyer Donald Trump kept Hitler speeches beside bed
