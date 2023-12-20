Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm offended': Barr reacts to Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Avlon and Honig debate merit of Colorado ruling against Trump
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I voted for him': Woman explains why she helped bring Trump case forward
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter says Trump doesn't need Colorado to win in 2024. Here's why
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Christie's reaction to Colorado Supreme Court's Trump ruling
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis' ties to Florida's medical marijuana industry
05:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Vindication': Ex-Trump WH lawyer on how Trump will react to Colorado ruling
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kinzinger shares how many calls he's gotten from Biden campaign
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell invokes wife's name in response to Trump's recent controversial remarks
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN legal analyst breaks down Colorado Supreme Court Trump ruling
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Very tenacious': Inside Trump's strategy to win in Iowa
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Expert hired by Trump's team to investigate fraud reveals findings
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
1990 report: Ivana Trump told her lawyer Donald Trump kept Hitler speeches beside bed
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Car crashes into Biden's motorcade
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie weighs in on Trump's anti-immigration comments. Hear his response