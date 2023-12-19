Video Ad Feedback
CNN legal analyst breaks down Colorado Supreme Court Trump ruling
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig explains a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that removed former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, ruling that he isn't an eligible presidential candidate because of the 14th Amendment's "insurrectionist ban."
