DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE - DECEMBER 16: Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Whittemore Center Arena on December 16, 2023 in Durham, New Hampshire. Trump is campaigning ahead of the New Hampshire primary on January 23. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Trump repeats anti-immigrant rhetoric at New Hampshire rally
Newsroom
CNN's Steve Contorno reports on former President Donald Trump speaking out against immigration at a campaign rally in New Hampshire.
02:13 - Source: CNN
