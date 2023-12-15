Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down 'astonishing' damages awarded in Giuliani case
A Washington, DC, jury has ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay nearly $150 million to two Georgia election workers for the harm caused by defamatory statements he made about them following the 2020 election. CNN reporter Katelyn Polantz breaks down the damages.
