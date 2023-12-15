Video Ad Feedback
'So you did say it': Hunt debunks RFK Jr. vaccine claims
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended himself against the unfounded claims he repeated about Covid-19 and vaccines. CNN's Kasie Hunt fact-checks his claims.
01:53 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'So you did say it': Hunt debunks RFK Jr. vaccine claims
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Giuliani speaks after jury orders him to pay nearly $150m in defamation case
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I miss my name': Georgia election worker speaks after jury finds Giuliani liable
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Obama returns to White House in ad with Biden
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down 'astonishing' damages awarded in Giuliani case
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Poll: Many Republican voters now satisfied with Trump as nominee
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Melania Trump makes rare appearance
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how classified Russian intel went missing in final days of Trump administration
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN asked Jake Sullivan about Israel using 'dumb bombs' in Gaza. Hear his response
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Key early primary state voters react to Nikki Haley's rise in the polls
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why these GOP women in a key election state won't vote for Trump
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Tough, but fair': Kevin McCarthy praises CNN reporter
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip fact-checks Vivek Ramaswamy on conspiracy theory
05:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump hasn't been doing as many campaign rallies. Maggie Haberman explains why
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback