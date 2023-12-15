Video Ad Feedback
Hear how classified Russian intel went missing in final days of Trump administration
A binder containing top secret information related to Russian election interference went missing in the final days of the Donald Trump administration. The mystery around its disappearance has raised alarm among intelligence officials that national security secrets could be exposed, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. CNN's Katie Bo Lillis reports.
03:23 - Source: CNN
