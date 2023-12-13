Video Ad Feedback
How Nikki Haley says she would deal with Texas abortion case
CNN's Dana Bash speaks with Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley about abortion in the US, including one of the most high-profile abortion cases since the fall of Roe V. Wade: a Texas woman has been battling the state to terminate her high-risk pregnancy — a legal dispute that could have ripple effects for many.
02:34 - Source: CNN
