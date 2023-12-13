Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis reacts to Trump's tweet about debating Clinton
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to former President Trump's recent comment about military service and bravery.
01:35 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis reacts to Trump's tweet about debating Clinton
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the 'bizarre' way Trump is fundraising
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Journalist explains why evangelicals support Trump
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Santos speaks out on possibly facing jail time
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Collins challenges GOP senator to back up his claim against Democrats. See his response
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear House Speaker Johnson change his tune on impeachment after Biden won White House
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
States where Trump has an edge over Biden, according to new polls
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is huge': Reporter breaks down Jack Smith's Supreme Court request
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Trump appear to double down on 'dictator' comment
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kevin McCarthy warns Trump about promising political retribution
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump says he won't testify at NY civil fraud trial. Legal expert has theory why
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Romney called Trump a 'human gumball machine'
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP senator calls the idea of Putin being able to attack NATO country 'preposterous'
03:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Casey DeSantis calls on out-of-state voters to participate in Iowa caucuses
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter explains Texas Supreme Court's decision to temporarily block emergency abortion
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN