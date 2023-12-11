Video Ad Feedback
Watch Trump appear to double down on 'dictator' comment
Former President Donald Trump appears to double down on a recent comment he made about only being a "dictator" on the first day of his presidency. CNN Kristen Holmes reports.
01:07 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Watch Trump appear to double down on 'dictator' comment
01:07
Trump says he won't testify at NY civil fraud trial. Legal expert has theory why
01:10
Kevin McCarthy warns Trump about promising political retribution
00:57
Why Romney called Trump a 'human gumball machine'
01:47
GOP senator calls the idea of Putin being able to attack NATO country 'preposterous'
03:49
Casey DeSantis calls on out-of-state voters to participate in Iowa caucuses
01:28
Reporter explains Texas Supreme Court's decision to temporarily block emergency abortion
02:22
Frum: U.S. "on notice" about second Trump term
03:02
Constitutional expert: University presidents lacked moral clarity, 'pleased nobody'
03:59
Hunter Biden's attorney responds to new criminal charges
02:39
Trump lashes out at court's gag order decision in election subversion case
01:41
Comer alleges Hunter Biden was indicted to be protected from congressional questioning
01:20
'They're trying to destroy a presidency': Hunter Biden speaks out on GOP
00:45
Eric Holder: Hunter Biden charges wouldn't have been brought in normal scenario
02:37
'You're going to die': These are the people behind the threats to officials
05:50
