Frum: U.S. "on notice" about second Trump term
Newsroom
David Frum, a staff writer for the Atlantic, talks with CNN's Jim Acosta about what a second term in office could look like if former President Donald Trump returns to the White House.
03:02 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Frum: U.S. "on notice" about second Trump term
03:02
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis talks about her husband Florida Governor Ron Desantis to Iowa residents as she campaigns with him on his second day of campaigning as an official candidate for the 2024 U.S. Republican presidential nomination, at Sun Valley Barn in Pella, Iowa, U.S. May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Casey DeSantis calls on out-of-state voters to participate in Iowa caucuses
01:28
SMR Fire Liz Magill truck
Constitutional expert: University presidents lacked moral clarity, 'pleased nobody'
03:59
abbe lowell
Hunter Biden's attorney responds to new criminal charges
02:39
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 7: Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his trial in New York State Supreme Court on December 7, 2023 in New York City. Trump's civil fraud trial alleges that he and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued seeking $250 million in damages. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Trump lashes out at court's gag order decision in election subversion case
01:41
tapper comer
Comer alleges Hunter Biden was indicted to be protected from congressional questioning
01:20
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
'They're trying to destroy a presidency': Hunter Biden speaks out on GOP
00:45
hunter biden eric holder split
Eric Holder: Hunter Biden charges wouldn't have been brought in normal scenario
02:37
US election threats Lah SCREENGRAB
'You're going to die': These are the people behind the threats to officials
05:50
trump outside of court vpx screengrab
'To draw attention': Reporter on why Trump showed up for court
02:21
FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs federal court n Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
CNN reporter breaks down Hunter Biden's indictment
01:58
al franken vpx screengrab
Hear Al Franken's prediction about 2024 election
01:22
liz cheney
Cheney: McCarthy's actions after 2020 election caused 'damage'
02:18
christie haley alliance vpx
'Stop': Christie fires back when asked about Nikki Haley alliance
01:51
DeSantis Keilar vpx split
CNN anchor called out DeSantis for this comment he made. Hear why
01:27
