Video Ad Feedback
Hunter Biden's attorney responds to new criminal charges
Abbe Lowell, attorney for Hunter Biden, speaks with CNN's Pamela Brown about the new criminal tax charges filed against Biden.
02:39 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hunter Biden's attorney responds to new criminal charges
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump lashes out at court's gag order decision in election subversion case
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Comer alleges Hunter Biden was indicted to be protected from congressional questioning
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They're trying to destroy a presidency': Hunter Biden speaks out on GOP
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Eric Holder: Hunter Biden charges wouldn't have been brought in normal scenario
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You're going to die': These are the people behind the threats to officials
05:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'To draw attention': Reporter on why Trump showed up for court
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down Hunter Biden's indictment
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Al Franken's prediction about 2024 election
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cheney: McCarthy's actions after 2020 election caused 'damage'
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Stop': Christie fires back when asked about Nikki Haley alliance
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor called out DeSantis for this comment he made. Hear why
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Most obnoxious blowhard in America': Christie defends Haley from Ramaswamy attacks
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Iowa voters weigh in on latest GOP debate performance
05:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A flat-out lie': CNN fact-checks Ramaswamy claim
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie: 'Sick and tired' of fellow candidates' behavior