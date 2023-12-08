tapper comer
Video Ad Feedback
Comer alleges Hunter Biden was indicted to be protected from congressional questioning
The Lead
CNN's Jake Tapper speaks with Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, about the newest charges filed against Hunter Biden.
01:20 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
tapper comer
Video Ad Feedback
Comer alleges Hunter Biden was indicted to be protected from congressional questioning
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 7: Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends his trial in New York State Supreme Court on December 7, 2023 in New York City. Trump's civil fraud trial alleges that he and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued seeking $250 million in damages. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Trump lashes out at court's gag order decision in election subversion case
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Video Ad Feedback
'They're trying to destroy a presidency': Hunter Biden speaks out on GOP
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hunter biden eric holder split
Video Ad Feedback
Eric Holder: Hunter Biden charges wouldn't have been brought in normal scenario
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US election threats Lah SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
'You're going to die': These are the people behind the threats to officials
05:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump outside of court vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
'To draw attention': Reporter on why Trump showed up for court
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs federal court n Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down Hunter Biden's indictment
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
al franken vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Al Franken's prediction about 2024 election
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
liz cheney
Video Ad Feedback
Cheney: McCarthy's actions after 2020 election caused 'damage'
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
christie haley alliance vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Stop': Christie fires back when asked about Nikki Haley alliance
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DeSantis Keilar vpx split
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor called out DeSantis for this comment he made. Hear why
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
3 way split of Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy at the Dec 2023 GOP Debate
Video Ad Feedback
'Most obnoxious blowhard in America': Christie defends Haley from Ramaswamy attacks
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iowa voter panel
Video Ad Feedback
Iowa voters weigh in on latest GOP debate performance
05:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy participates in the NewsNation Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the University of Alabama Moody Music Hall on December 6, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Video Ad Feedback
'A flat-out lie': CNN fact-checks Ramaswamy claim
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Christie Ron Desantis Split
Video Ad Feedback
Christie: 'Sick and tired' of fellow candidates' behavior
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN