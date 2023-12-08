Video Ad Feedback
Eric Holder: Hunter Biden charges wouldn't have been brought in normal scenario
Former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks with CNN's Laura Coates about the tax fraud charges filed against Hunter Biden.
02:37 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Eric Holder: Hunter Biden charges wouldn't have been brought in normal scenario
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'To draw attention': Reporter on why Trump showed up for court
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Al Franken's prediction about 2024 election
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cheney: McCarthy's actions after 2020 election caused 'damage'
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Stop': Christie fires back when asked about Nikki Haley alliance
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor called out DeSantis for this comment he made. Hear why
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Most obnoxious blowhard in America': Christie defends Haley from Ramaswamy attacks
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Iowa voters weigh in on latest GOP debate performance
05:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A flat-out lie': CNN fact-checks Ramaswamy claim
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie: 'Sick and tired' of fellow candidates' behavior
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's response when asked to promise he would never abuse power if reelected
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cheney: This is Speaker Johnson's vulnerability
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Iowa voter says why she's 'veering away from' Trump and leaning toward DeSantis
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
House Speaker Johnson wants to blur January 6 footage to protect Capitol rioters
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper calls Biden admission about 2024 presidential race 'stunning'
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tuberville asked if he had regre