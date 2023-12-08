Video Ad Feedback
Hear Al Franken's prediction about 2024 election
CNN's Erin Burnett talks to former Democratic Sen. Al Franken about a bet he made with Lindsey Graham on the 2020 election, and what he predicts will happen in the 2024 election.
01:22 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
