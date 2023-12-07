Video Ad Feedback
'Detached from reality': CNN reporter debunks Ramaswamy claim
In a Newsnation Republican presidential primary debate, GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy promoted a widely debunked conspiracy theory about the January 6, 2021 insurrection. CNN's Pamela Brown fact-checks his claim.
01:46 - Source: CNN
