trump outside of court vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
'To draw attention': Reporter on why Trump showed up for court
The Lead
Former President Donald Trump spoke while leaving the courtroom after another day in his civil fraud trial calling the case a "witch hunt." CNN's Jake Tapper and national correspondent Kristen Holmes discuss.
02:21 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
trump outside of court vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
'To draw attention': Reporter on why Trump showed up for court
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
3 way split of Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy at the Dec 2023 GOP Debate
Video Ad Feedback
'Most obnoxious blowhard in America': Christie defends Haley from Ramaswamy attacks
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iowa voter panel
Video Ad Feedback
Iowa voters weigh in on latest GOP debate performance
05:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy participates in the NewsNation Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the University of Alabama Moody Music Hall on December 6, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Video Ad Feedback
'A flat-out lie': CNN fact-checks Ramaswamy claim
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Christie Ron Desantis Split
Video Ad Feedback
Christie: 'Sick and tired' of fellow candidates' behavior
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump fox town hall nn vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's response when asked to promise he would never abuse power if reelected
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CHENEY JOHNSON SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Cheney: This is Speaker Johnson's vulnerability
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Iowa voters Zeleny dnt
Video Ad Feedback
Iowa voter says why she's 'veering away from' Trump and leaning toward DeSantis
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mike johnson 120523 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
House Speaker Johnson wants to blur January 6 footage to protect Capitol rioters
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his "Bidenomics" economic plan, at CS Wind, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world, in Pueblo, Colorado, on November 29.
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper calls Biden admission about 2024 presidential race 'stunning'
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tuberville reporters vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Tuberville asked if he had regrets after releasing holds. Hear his response
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john king nevada voters pkg split thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Nevada's Latino voters signal 2024 remains up for grabs
04:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nikki haley vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Haley wants to reform Social Security and Medicare. Here's how
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
debbie dingell ctm 120523
Video Ad Feedback
Lawmaker asked why some deny Hamas' use of sexual violence. Hear her response
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fetterman nn vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Fetterman says Menendez case is more serious than Santos
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is surrounded by journalists as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after his fellow members of Congress voted to expel him from the House of Representatives on December 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. Charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with 23 felonies in New York including fraud and campaign finance violations, Santos, 35, was expelled from the House of Representatives by a vote of 311-114. Santos is only the sixth person in U.S. history to be expelled from the House of Representatives. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)