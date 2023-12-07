Video Ad Feedback
Hear Christie's response when asked if he's forming an alliance with Nikki Haley
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss his 2024 presidential opponents Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy after facing off in the fourth GOP debate hosted by NewsNation.
01:51 - Source: CNN
