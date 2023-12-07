Video Ad Feedback
Christie: 'Sick and tired' of fellow candidates' behavior
In a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NewsNation, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie repeatedly questioned his presidential rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if former President Donald Trump is fit to serve in office.
