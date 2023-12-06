trump fox town hall nn vpx
Hear Trump's response when asked to promise he would never abuse power if reelected
During a Fox town hall with Sean Hannity, former President Donald Trump refused to say no when asked to promise he would never abuse power as retribution against anybody. Tim Alberta, author of "The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory" and staff writer for The Atlantic, joins CNN's Abby Phillip to discuss.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
CHENEY JOHNSON SPLIT
Cheney: This is Speaker Johnson's vulnerability
Iowa voters Zeleny dnt
Iowa voter says why she's 'veering away from' Trump and leaning toward DeSantis
mike johnson 120523 vpx
House Speaker Johnson wants to blur January 6 footage to protect Capitol rioters
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his "Bidenomics" economic plan, at CS Wind, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world, in Pueblo, Colorado, on November 29.
Tapper calls Biden admission about 2024 presidential race 'stunning'
tuberville reporters vpx
Tuberville asked if he had regrets after releasing holds. Hear his response
john king nevada voters pkg split thumb
Nevada's Latino voters signal 2024 remains up for grabs
nikki haley vpx
Haley wants to reform Social Security and Medicare. Here's how
debbie dingell ctm 120523
Lawmaker asked why some deny Hamas' use of sexual violence. Hear her response
fetterman nn vpx
Hear why Fetterman says Menendez case is more serious than Santos
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is surrounded by journalists as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after his fellow members of Congress voted to expel him from the House of Representatives on December 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. Charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with 23 felonies in New York including fraud and campaign finance violations, Santos, 35, was expelled from the House of Representatives by a vote of 311-114. Santos is only the sixth person in U.S. history to be expelled from the House of Representatives. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
See George Santos' surprise next move after being expelled from Congress
Tim ALBERTA
Journalist explains why evangelicals support Trump
Pramila Jayapal Dana Bash Split
Bash calls out silence over Hamas' use of sexual violence. Hear Jayapal's response
graham sotu
'He's so naive': Graham reacts to Austin's comments on protecting civilians
Donald Trump and Judge Chutkan
Judge denies Trump's attempt to dismiss January 6 case. See what she wrote
