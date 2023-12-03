Video Ad Feedback
Lindsey Graham fires back at Liz Cheney's warning about Trump presidency
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responds to former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney's warning that if there's a second Trump presidency, the country would be "sleepwalking into a dictatorship."
01:15 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Lindsey Graham fires back at Liz Cheney's warning about Trump presidency
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bash calls out silence over Hamas' use of sexual violence. Hear Jayapal's response
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He's so naive': Graham reacts to Austin's comments on protecting civilians
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge denies Trump's attempt to dismiss January 6 case. See what she wrote
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
James Carville: This is a bigger threat to the US than Al Qaeda
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Buttigieg reacts to House speaker endorsing book attacking him
05:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman says this one part of Trump's defense stood out to her
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'To hell with this place': Hear Santos' reaction to expulsion
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Enormously consequential': CNN legal analyst on presidential immunity decision
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper calls out GOP candidate's stance on Santos and Trump
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch George Santos exit Capitol after expulsion vote
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What it takes to get expelled from Congress
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican lawmaker who voted for removal reacts to Mike Johnson defending Santos
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the standout moments from DeSantis, Newsom debate
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tracks down Nevada fake electors
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN