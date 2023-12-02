Donald Trump and Judge Chutkan
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, the federal judge presiding over Donald Trump's election subversion case in Washington, DC, has refused to dismiss the charges against the former president, saying he does not enjoy absolute immunity for what he said and did after the 2020 election.
