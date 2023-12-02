Video Ad Feedback
Haberman says this one part of Trump's defense stood out to her
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case defended their client in a Fulton County courtroom for the first time. CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman joins Anderson Cooper to discuss.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Haberman says this one part of Trump's defense stood out to her
'To hell with this place': Hear Santos' reaction to expulsion
02:43
Source: CNN
'Enormously consequential': CNN legal analyst on presidential immunity decision
01:24
Source: CNN
Tapper calls out GOP candidate's stance on Santos and Trump
04:05
Source: CNN
Watch George Santos exit Capitol after expulsion vote
00:31
Source: CNN
What it takes to get expelled from Congress
02:41
Source: CNN
Republican lawmaker who voted for removal reacts to Mike Johnson defending Santos
02:58
Source: CNN
See the standout moments from DeSantis, Newsom debate
01:21
Source: CNN
CNN reporter tracks down Nevada fake electors
04:02
Source: CNN
Report details tense phone call between Trump and McCarthy after speakership debacle
03:12
Source: CNN
CNN legal analyst says this is a 'bull's-eye' for prosecutors in Mar-a-Lago case
01:40
Source: CNN
'This is bullying': George Santos speaks out ahead of expulsion vote
01:53
Source: CNN
'Boys will be boys': Hear what newly obtained Coast Guard report revealed
03:31
Source: CNN
Will Koch endorsement give Nikki Haley momentum to overtake Trump? CNN's Harry Enten explains
02:02
Source: CNN
McConnell says he stands with Schumer in condemning antisemitism