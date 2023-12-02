Video Ad Feedback
'To hell with this place': Hear Santos' reaction to expulsion
CNN's Miguel Marquez gets voters' reactions after the House voted to expel indicted New York GOP Rep. George Santos over ethics violations, making him only the sixth lawmaker ever to be ousted from the chamber.
02:43 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'To hell with this place': Hear Santos' reaction to expulsion
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican lawmaker who voted for removal reacts to Mike Johnson defending Santos
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch George Santos exit courthouse after expulsion vote
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Enormously consequential': CNN legal analyst on presidential immunity decision
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the standout moments from DeSantis, Newsom debate
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tracks down Nevada fake electors
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Report details tense phone call between Trump and McCarthy after speakership debacle
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN legal analyst says this is a 'bull's-eye' for prosecutors in Mar-a-Lago case
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is bullying': George Santos speaks out ahead of expulsion vote
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Boys will be boys': Hear what newly obtained Coast Guard report revealed
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Will Koch endorsement give Nikki Haley momentum to overtake Trump? CNN's Harry Enten explains
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell says he stands with Schumer in condemning antisemitism
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump's not eating': Cheney shares chat with McCarthy about Trump's 2020 loss
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Jimmy Carter arrive at service to honor Rosalynn Carter
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Commas matter': Analyst breaks down punctuation placement in Pence book