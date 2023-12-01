President Reagan presents his Supreme Court nominee Sandra Day O'Connor to members of the press, July 15, 1981, in the Rose Garden at the White House prior to the start of a meeting between the two which took place in the Oval Office. (AP Photo)
Former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who blazed trails as the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court, has died. O'Connor, 93, died due to "complications related to advanced dementia," the court announced.
In this February 6 phtoo, a Coast Guard cutter idles near Nobska Lighthouse in Falmouth, Massachusetts.
Exclusive: See the report buried by the US Coast Guard
kyung
CNN reporter tracks down Nevada fake electors
George Santos presser
'This is bullying': George Santos speaks out ahead of expulsion vote
kara swisher elon musk split vpx
'It was a meltdown': Kara Swisher reacts to Musk's 'bizarre' interview
FILE - Young Thug attends a hearing on the YSL case in Atlanta on Dec. 22, 2022. Nearly 10 months after jury selection began, a panel of Georgia citizens was selected Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, for the trial of rapper Young Thug and several other people accused of participating in a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
Legal expert shares what she would do to defend Young Thug
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger arrives for a memorial service for late Social Democratic senior politician Egon Bahr at St. Mary's Church in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo
Look back at the defining moments of Henry Kissinger's career
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Elon Musk speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times)
Elon Musk lashes out at advertisers for pulling their ads off of X
enten haley koch network
Will Koch endorsement give Nikki Haley momentum to overtake Trump? CNN's Harry Enten explains
mcconnell schumer antisemitism speech
McConnell says he stands with Schumer in condemning antisemitism
trump cheney mccarthy split
'Trump's not eating': Cheney shares chat with McCarthy about Trump's 2020 loss
Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks to members of the media during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Friday, May 3, 2019. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway agreed earlier this week to make the investment in Occidental to help the oil producer with its $38 billion bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Photographer: Houston Cofield/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Charlie Munger dead at 99
jimmy carter tribute service wide shot vpx
See Jimmy Carter arrive at service to honor Rosalynn Carter
gaza grandfather vpx 01
Palestinian man returns to home where grandchildren died
One of the trapped workers is checked out after he was rescued from the collapsed tunnel site in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 28, 2023. Uttarkashi District Information Officer/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
See welcome given to construction workers after being rescued
