'Boys will be boys': Hear what newly obtained Coast Guard report revealed
CNN's Pamela Brown details a long-concealed 2015 Coast Guard report called the "Culture of Respect" study. The critical report exposed racism, hazing, discrimination and sexual assault across the agency.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'This is bullying': George Santos speaks out ahead of expulsion vote
01:53
Will Koch endorsement give Nikki Haley momentum to overtake Trump? CNN's Harry Enten explains
02:02
McConnell says he stands with Schumer in condemning antisemitism
01:44
'Trump's not eating': Cheney shares chat with McCarthy about Trump's 2020 loss
02:13
See Jimmy Carter arrive at service to honor Rosalynn Carter
00:59
'Commas matter': Analyst breaks down punctuation placement in Pence book
01:07
Hear Chris Christie's answer when asked if he would join with rival to work against Trump
02:01
Senator: Only way forward for Israel is a Palestinian state
01:25
Trump posts 'Thanksgiving message' at 2 AM with a list of insults
01:30
Viral video captures ex-Obama official hurling Islamophobic language at food vendor
01:11
NYC Mayor Eric Adams responds to 1993 sexual assault allegation
02:11
Political analyst breaks down tension between DeSantis and super PAC
00:56
Hear how some 2024 candidates reacted to Israel-Hamas deal
02:00
Hear how college students feel about Biden ahead of 2024
04:44
